ALOR STAR, Sept 4 — The people in Kedah are urged to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount on traffic summons in conjunction with the Kedah edition of the Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) Tour at Darul Aman Stadium today.

Supervisor in-charge of the counter on behalf of Kedah Police Contingent Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division, Sergeant Major Jamaludin Said, hoped the public would not miss the offer which ends at 5 pm today.

"We have set a target to settle the outstanding cases for the Kedah contingent. We hope the public will not only visit the booths of the other agencies and companies, but will stop by our counter to verify and pay their summonses," he told Bernama.

Jamaludin further said more than RM331,000 worth of summonses were collected on the first and second days of the Kedah AKM tour.

He said most of the payments were for speeding and parking violations.

Meanwhile, Bukhori Ludin, 65, from Changlun, Kubang Pasu, about 40 kilometres from here, who accompanied his 24-year-old daughter to pay the summonses, said the discount of up to 50 per cent was a good initiative and great relief for everyone.

"I wanted to settle the summons at the Kubang Pasu district police headquarters, but the police told me to come here as they are offering a 50 per cent discount,” he said.

The three-day AKM tour opened for visitors on Friday at the Darul Aman Stadium compound. This is the ninth edition after Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak and Selangor. — Bernama