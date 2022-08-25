A part of the Jakarta subway is currently the scene of an attraction featuring zombies.— ETX Studio pic

JAKARTA, Aug 25 — Jakarta, Indonesia’s transportation officials have launched the “Train to Apocalypse,” an impressive attraction featuring zombies in a dilapidated station. The initiative is designed to convince young people to use public transport more often. Even if they won’t often encounter any undead on their journeys.

In Jakarta, thrill-seekers are invited to go meet zombies through a new experience called “Train to Apocalypse”. For the price of 60 000-70 000 Indonesian rupiah (the equivalent of RM18-22), inhabitants of the Indonesian capital, aged 15 and old can enjoy an amusing horror experience on now through September 11.

The action takes place at North Boulevard Station in Kelapa Gading,in Jakarta, and is directly inspired by the horror movie Train to Busan, by South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho.

Once on the platform, participants have to take part in a fake safety evacuation. They can then see the state in which an army of zombies has left the station. Undead are scattered all over the place, sometimes standing and watching, sometimes lying on the ground, inanimate. Meanwhile, “security guards” escort the passengers as best they can to a new train where other surprises await them.

This unusual experience was created in order to promote public transportation to young people. Several local influencers have already posted videos of the attraction, which is now generating buzz internationally. — ETX Studio