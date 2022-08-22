Baker Tilly Malaysia’s group managing partner Andrew Heng (left) with Malaysian golfer Genevieve Ling. The firm will be supporting Ling's dream to reach the LPGA Tour. — Photo courtesy of Baker Tilly Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Professional golfing star Genevieve Ling is now one step closer to reaching the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour, thanks to support from audit, tax and advisory firm Baker Tilly Malaysia.

According to Baker Tilly Malaysia’s group managing partner Andrew Heng, the firm admires Ling’s tenacity, positivity and dedication towards achieving her dream in the golf arena.

“With so many avid golfers at Baker Tilly Malaysia, this relationship is a great match for us,” Heng said in a statement.

“It is also in line with how we value talent and continuously invest in their growth.

“More importantly, we want to be able to play a part in supporting our young athletes’ success,” he added.

Ling turned professional in 2017 and has since played on the Korean LPGA, China LPGA and Taiwan LPGA. She is now competing in the Ladies European Tour.

In expressing her joy at being supported by Baker Tilly Malaysia, Ling said it has been an uphill challenge pursuing her passion due to the pandemic.

“I am confident that this partnership will bring me many steps closer to achieving my dream and to be an encouragement to fellow athletes in Malaysia,” she said.