Dutch beer Heineken has teamed up with "The Shoe Surgeon" Dominic Ciambrone to produce sneakers that contain real beer. — Picture via Instagram/ theheinekencompany

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Fancy walking on soles filled with beer?

Now you can do so thanks to the collaboration between Dutch beer Heineken and “The Shoe Surgeon” Dominic Ciambrone.

Named Heinekicks, the shoes feature a sleek green lenticular upper with silver and red accents with the soles filled with Heineken Silver beer, Mothership reported.

A removable metal bottle opener is also built into the tongue of the sneaker, according to Heineken.

Only 32 pairs will be produced and seven will be available in Singapore by the fourth quarter this year.

Beer for your soleDesigned in collaboration with noted shoe designer, Dominic Ciambrone, to celebrate the smoothness of Heineken®️ Silver. Heinekicks aren't your everyday shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer. pic.twitter.com/LefwD5X7if — Heineken (@Heineken) August 2, 2022

Marketing Interactive said this was not the first time unconventional footwear creations have been unveiled in the world of marketing.

In 2020, US fast food chain KFC partnered with Crocs for a limited edition pair of shoes that was covered in a fried chicken print with a striped base.

Each pair of co-branded footwear comes with two charms or accessories at the top, made to resemble and “smell” like fried chicken.