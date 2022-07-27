A Malaysian couple who are in a long-distance relationship finally gets to embrace each other in person for the first time despite being married for seven months now. — Screenshot via TikTok/ NatasyaBunny

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — A Malaysian couple who are in a long-distance relationship met each other in person for the first time despite being married for seven months now.

The moment was captured and uploaded on TikTok showing the wife embracing her husband at the airport and it has been circulating across local social media feeds.

The one-minute and 19 seconds video which was shared by TikTok user NatasyaBunny who is the wife, wrote in the video that she had been waiting for seven months to finally meet her husband.

Natasya added in her caption that her husband was in Australia while she was in Malaysia and the couple had tied the knot online last year.

@natasyabunny JODOH itu rahsia ALLAH ... aku xpernah jumpa dia depan2 hanya bercinta tanpa berjumpa... hebatnya Kuasa ALLAH .. aku nikah online tanpa berjumpa ... lepas nikah 7bulan x dapat jumpa n stay sekali sbb dia dkt aussie aku dkt mlysia ... 7bulan menanti, akhirnya Allah temukan kami berdua ... KUAT?? istilah kuat tu hanya ALLAH je yang tahu ... apa yang aku boleh ckp ALLAH akan uji pada hambanya yang mmpu terima ujian tu .. Alhamdulillah walaupun xpernah jumpa hubungan kitorang baik tanpa orng ketiga masa LDR ... alhamdulillah Allah jaga hati kita ... semoga selepas ni pun Allah sentiasa jaga hati kita JADI untuk yang single tu korang jngn risau kalau jodohh , xperlu beria nk date ke jumpa ke.. yakin dngn Allah #struggle #ldr #ldrstory #fyp original sound - NatasyaBunny - NatasyaBunny

“Alhamdulillah, even though we’ve never met with each other, our relationship remains strong without any third person problem while being in a LDR (long-distance relationship).

“Hopefully after this Allah will keep looking after our hearts.

“To those who are single, don’t you worry so much, if it’s really your soul mate, you don’t even need to go out on a date or meet up, just have faith in Allah,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Natasya can be seen welcoming her husband and sharing a long overdue hug.

The TikTok video, which was uploaded yesterday, has amassed over a million views with over 50,000 likes and over 1,000 comments congratulating the couple and wishing them well.

“Wah, this is so unique, the feeling of meeting for the first time must be very different,” commented user HazelAina Abdul.

“I’m touched. May you both be blessed with happiness till Jannah,” user fazmell.family commented.

Aside from that, in the comment section, user boyyyyyyyyyyyyy291 who claims to be the husband also said that both of them have been communicating with each other via online video calls and chats all this while.