A volunteer tries the period pain simulator at an exhibition in Canada. — Screengrab via TikTok/getsomedays

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Menstrual pain is certainly no laughing matter.

But the degree of pain women go through during their menstrual isn’t often well-understood among men.

Therefore, a Canadian company called Somedays took up a booth at an exhibition to create awareness about period pain using a simulator.

The company invited men volunteers to try out a period pain simulator on camera during the exhibition.

The unexpected reactions from the tough men volunteers sent social media abuzz after the videos from the event started making rounds on TikTok.

In the videos, men were seen wincing in pain, on their knees and even in tears.

The Somedays employee gradually controlled the simulator’s pain level from one to 10 to get the men's reactions.

A tough-looking cowboy who tested the simulator was left writhing in pain when the device was cranked up to its highest level.

In comparison, a lady who was believed to be on her period showed no reactions when she tried the simulator.

The company’s co-founder and chief executive officer Lux Perry said people with period pain are consistently told that their pain is normal and can’t be that bad.

“So watching cowboys fall to their knees and struggle to get out a ‘yeehaw’ has been an extremely validating experience for the millions of us that struggle with it.

“Mild cramps are normal but anything that interrupts your life is not.”