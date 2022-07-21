Former MMA fighter Felice Herrig is selling pictures of her feet and her used socks following her retirement in June. — Picture via Instagram/ feliceherrig

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Former MMA fighter Felice Herrig is selling her used socks and pictures of her feet on adult subscription site OnlyFans following her retirement from the sport last month.

The combat sports athlete told TMZ Sports that the income she earns allows her the freedom to choose the competitions she fights in.

Herrig, who is now a Bare Knuckle FC fighter, said she is living comfortably selling her socks and pictures of her feet.

Fans with foot fetishes, Herrig said, have asked for some up-close looks and she is more than happy to oblige.

For those that wanted her used socks, she is selling them at US$150 (RM668) a pair.

On her transition to Bare Knuckle FC, Herrig said it was a perfect fit as she is truly passionate about fighting.

"Now, it's coming full-circle," Herrig said.

"I get to go back to doing what I love. And actually, boxing has always been my number one," she added.