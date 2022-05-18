Golden Retriever pup ‘booked’ by Bangkok police for failing to find way home

Bangkok police snapped a mugshot of a Golden Retriever before posting it on their social media to look for its owner. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Police in Bangkok, Thailand “booked” a Golden Retriever puppy for losing its way home after it was found roaming the streets.

Lumphini police shared on Facebook that they were alerted by the public about an unattended dog found near the Life One Wireless condo on Monday at about 7.30pm.

After failing to locate its owner at the site, they decided to bring the pup back to the station where the police snapped a photo of the pup and included its vital information before sharing it on social media in the hopes the pup’s owner would come forward to claim it.

While waiting for the owner to turn up at the station, policemen provided the female pup with kibbles to fill its stomach and a blanket to snuggle in.

Thankfully the pup’s owner turned up at the station the next day to “bail” his pet out.

Social media users praised the Lumphini police for their kind deed, with many also offering to adopt the pup if the owner did not turn up.