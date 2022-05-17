Young Malaysian filmmaker to produce RM30,000 mental health PSA for GSC after 2022 Youth Mental Health Film Festival win

Grand prize winner for Young Adult Category (from left) Ahmad Shah and the ‘Halfway Down’ team along with GSC CEO Koh Mei Lee and COO Tung Yow Kong. — Picture courtesy of GSC

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — A young local filmmaker received RM30,000 funding to produce a mental health public service announcement (PSA) short film for local cinema operator, Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC).

The funding was granted to 20-year-old filmmaker, Ahmad Shah after he and his team were crowned the grand prize winner for the Malaysian young adult category at the ‘My Mind on Film’ (MMOF) Youth Mental Health Film Festival held at Tropicana Gardens Mall last Saturday.

The MMOF’s Screening and Awards Ceremony saw Ahmad and his team walking away with a cash prize of RM10,000 for their short film titled Halfway Down along with a RM30,000 funding to produce a mental health PSA which will be screened at GSC theatres.

Winners will also be given opportunities such as industry placements, study awards from HELP University and more.

Founded in October 2020, the MMOF was started by the Centre of Mental Health and Wellbeing (CMHW) to give more opportunities for young talents to showcase their ideas, talents, and craft in telling stories that put the spotlight on mental health both locally and internationally.

The second season of the festival, themed ‘Heart and Mind’, saw CMHW collaborating with GSC to engage more filmmakers and take their work to the big screen.

The submitted films demonstrated remarkable talent through a breadth of genres, styles, and messages.

“‘My Mind on Film’’ is an extension of GSC’s ‘Hello, We Can!’ campaign last year where Malaysians were galvanised to spread positivity and kindness through social media,” said the GSC’s chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee.

“It is also key in supporting Malaysian arts and film; integral in finding the gems amongst youth filmmakers, giving them the opportunity to showcase their ideas, talents, and craft, raising awareness and putting the spotlight on important stories around mental health.”

Other winners from the 2022 MMOF’s Screening and Awards Ceremony include Celine Ufenast for the short film @Scroll_Alice, which has won the International Young Adult category.

Sameer Monn’s Blue has won the Malaysian High School category while Adlin Norafiqah Mohamed has won the Outstanding Mental Health Awareness Message Award with her short film titled Dear Kakak.

The CMHW is a collaboration between HELP University and the Malaysian Mental Health Association started in 2020 to support mental health and wellbeing through research, training, and education.