Penang-based Than Hsiang Temple to have a retirement village for senior citizens as it expands its welfare work

Founder of Than Hsiang Temple Venerable Wei Wu will be having a sharing session with followers on May 8 in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of his renunciation. — Picture courtesy of Adelyn Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Since its establishment, welfare has been one of Than Hsiang Temple’s major driving forces.

From Mitra Line, which provides counselling via telephone, to the Metta Mobile Free Clinic, there is also the Wan Ching Yuen Centre for senior citizens.

And a village for senior citizens will be established in Sungai Petani, Kedah soon.

Temple founder Venerable Wei Wu said construction for the village was now at the design stage.

“We are working with a developer for the project. When completed, it will be equipped with one of the most advanced technologies,” he said, adding that the village will not be profit-oriented.

Speaking to Malay Mail via Zoom, Ven Wei said the temple decided to set up the village as Malaysia sees an increase in its senior citizens population.

Ven Wei said before establishing the village, he had visited several countries to study how retirement villages there operated.

“In the end, I find the model used in Australia and New Zealand is the most suitable.”

Besides the village for senior citizens, Ven Wei said there will also be an area in the village that provides hospice and nursing care for end stage cancer patients.

“When completed, we hope to be able to house some 100 senior citizens,”added Ven Wei.

Ven Wei is no stranger to followers of Buddhism.

Having become a monk 30 years ago, Ven Wei, formerly known as Neoh Kah Thong, went on to set up Than Hsiang Foundation, Buddhist audio-visual library, Than Hsiang Kindergartens, Than Hsiang Buddhist Research Centre and the International Buddhist College.

He graduated from Canterbury University in New Zealand and had worked as a total quality management consultant for multinational companies in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Ven Wei was ordained as a monk by Venerable Xiu Jing, the abbot of the Fo Guang Vihara at Penang Hill in 1992 and in the same year, he received his higher ordination at Hsi Lai Temple in the US.

In conjunction with the 30th anniversary of Ven Wei’s renunciation, an online interaction with followers will be held on May 8 from 10 am to noon.

It will feature two conversations — one in Mandarin and another in English — by Leong Kok Hing and Benny Liao respectively.

The duo will talk about the cause and condition of Ven Wei’s monkhood, the founding of Than Hsiang Temple, the promotion of spiritual, charity and educational work, the founding of the International Buddhist College and Ven Wei’s engagement as Phor Tay school board chairman.

Ven Wei will talk about the future development of Than Hsiang Temple, including the establishment of Than Hsiang branches in all states in Malaysia, the establishment of two monasteries in Nibong Tebal, Penang and Tanjung Malim, Perak.

He will also talk about relocating Than Hsiang Temple’s headquarters to Klang Valley, the establishment of a hospital in Sitiawan and the expansion of Than Hsiang activities into Indo — China Buddhist countries.

For further information on the Ven Wei’s 30th anniversary renunciation, visit the temple’s Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/thanhsiangtemple/posts/4987107861337434).

Other details on the temple are available on their website (http://thanhsiang.org/en/).