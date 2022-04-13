Cafe in Tokyo, Japan helps writers achieve deadlines with work progress check, verbal pressure

The Manuscript Writing Cafe in Tokyo, Japan helps writers meet their deadlines. ― Picture via Twitter/ @TakuyaKawai

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― If you are facing writer's block, a cafe in Tokyo, Japan can help you get the creative juices flowing.

The Manuscript Writing Cafe, which opened in Koenji last week, requires visitors to inform the staff what kind of writing they are doing.

The cafe’s definition of writing is broad enough to include the work of translators, editors, proofreaders, copywriters, and people preparing a manga storyboard or project planning documents, SoraNews24 reported.

Visitors have to declare what their writing goal for the day is, such as number of words written, number of pages translated or number of documents edited.

Once that is declared in writing, one can take their seat with power sockets, telephone chargers, and cooling stands available, log in to the cafe’s WiFi, and get on with writing,

As an additional service, a staff will come by to check on the writer's progress every hour and visitors can request the staff to apply a mild, medium, or high level of verbal pressure.

Unlike the normal cafes with different types of menu to choose from, The Manuscript Writing Cafe only has the drip coffee and water.

Customers are charged ¥150 (RM5.03) for every 30 minutes at the cafe, and unlimited refills to the coffee as long as they stay.

To ensure the target is reached, visitors are not allowed to end their session until they reach their goal or the cafe closes for the day, whichever comes first.

On why the Manuscript Writing Cafe only has a simple menu, the building’s primary purpose is a recording and broadcasting studio called Koenji Sankakuchitai.

The Manuscript Writing Cafe runs during the studio’s downtime on certain days.

If visitors get hungry, though, they are allowed to bring in their own food, and beverages.

Trips to the convenience store across the street to pick up snacks are permitted and food can also be delivered to the cafe through delivery services.