KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — With Hari Raya just around the corner, many Malaysians are in the final stretch of their festive preparations.

Whether it’s burning the midnight oil making the last batches of kuih raya, navigating the last-minute rush for the perfect baju raya, or frantically clearing your workload before the long break – the hustle is real.

If you’re feeling more “burnt out” than “blessed” right now, we’ve curated a list of some of this year’s most moving, creative and fun Hari Raya short films and advertisements to help you get into the Aidilfitri spirit.

1. Maybank: Berkat Mak

Maybank has come up with a short yet moving Hari Raya webfilm in “Berkat Mak”, centred around something all of us are familiar with – the ritual of leaving home with a care package from our mothers.

The over two-minutes long webfilm centres around a mother who now faces the bittersweet reality that all three of her children have grown up and are following their own paths in life.

Her love language? Food.

As the children go about their busy lives, they begin to realise that this simple act – cooking and packing their favourite dishes for them – is their mother’s quiet way of showing love and giving her blessings.

This film reflects the timeless values of love, gratitude and the importance of family, reminding us that a mother’s care is often expressed through the small, thoughtful acts that stay with us wherever we go.

This story will resonate with all of us: a mother’s love is always there, no matter where or how far we go.

And that little container of food you take with you is a gentle reminder of it.

2. Petronas: Little Joys of Ramadan

Petronas is taking viewers on an emotional rollercoaster with their “Little Joys of Ramadan” ad this year.

The ad follows two siblings, Alia and Hana, who are having fun during the month of Ramadan as their days are filled with activities – from making kuih raya together to shopping for baju raya.

However as Aidilfitri approaches, both the siblings appear not as joyful as before and it turns out that both Alia and Hana are actually orphans.

The ad closes with a reminder that says “let our good deeds be unbounded by seasons, so we may continue to progress together”.

3. Proton x Little Joe: Darah Biru

“Darah Biru” is not just another Raya short film, it is a love letter to Proton and the industrialisation era of Malaysia.

It is also a heartwarming tale of friendship that transcends races.

“Darah Biru” follows the story of Akib and Surya. Both of them are aspiring engineers working at the iconic Proton manufacturing factory in Shah Alam which is now closed.

The two best friends have a fallout which results in them going their separate ways.

Fast forward to present day, Akib tells his son about the fallout with his best friend. The son later goes on a journey to find his father’s best friend.

The short film is directed by Pekin Ibrahim and is a collaboration between Proton and air freshener brand Little Joe.

“Darah Biru” also boasts a stellar cast including legendary actors such as Jalil Hamid and Sathiya as well as Syafie Naswip and Akmal Ahmad.

4. Plus: Keindahan Ramadan

Highway concessionaire Plus Malaysia has taken the lighthearted route for their Raya ad “Keindahan Ramadan” this year which revolves around a fresh Mualaf (Muslim convert) named Ah Seng, who is still trying to find his footing to fast for a full day during Ramadan.

Soothed by the promise of his fiance’s Ayam Masak Merah for berbuka, the ad follows Ah Seng as he goes about his day job while resisting various Ramadan temptations.

5. Laugh Out Loud Entertainment: Bila? Nak Kahwin?

Malaysia’s artist management agency Laugh Out Loud Entertainment (Lol Entertainment) has come up with a spicy Raya advertisement that is themed around one of the most dreaded questions for both bachelors and bachelorettes alike especially during Aidilfitri – “Bila nak kahwin?” (When are you going to get married?)

The commercial is directed by the actor from the Astro’s High Council series, Nadhir Nassar, who centred his ad around Siti who decides to hire a fake boyfriend to accompany her during Raya via a fictional rent-a-partner app.

Seeing that the advertisement is produced by an artist management agency, of course it will boast a stellar lineup of local stars from the rosters of Lol Entertainment themselves which includes Liza Hanim, Areef Amran, Ezzanie Jasny, Yusuf Bahrin, Erysha Emyra, Auni Yusry and Syad Mutalib.

6. Julie’s Biscuits: Kenangan Tu Ke Mana?

After making waves with their sci-fi Hari Raya advertisement that parodied artificial intelligence a few years back, Julie’s Biscuits has returned to the realm of sci-fi once again for this year’s Raya advertisement and this time around, they are playing with memories.

The “Kenangan Tu Ke Mana?” (Where’d My Memory Go?) ad follows the story of a woman in a retro-futuristic time where memories are for sale.

When her memory storage runs out, the woman makes an appointment to sort through decades of Hari Raya memories and along the way, she discovers what’s really worth saving.

The ad which has been viewed over two million times on YouTube, also stars several local legends including veteran TV host and actress Azizah Mahzan as well as Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin (formerly known as Iedil Putra) with a brief cameo by veteran director and singer Datuk Ahmad Tarmimi Siregar.

7. Spritzer: Samting Samting

The classic “new daughter-in-law versus the matriarch” trope is getting a sparkling makeover this year through Spritzer’s 2026 Raya musical commercial titled “Samting Samting” (Something, Something).

Local actors and singers Fimie Don and Wani Kayrie play a modern newlywed couple returning to the husband’s kampung for their first Raya together in the ad that blends comedy, drama and music in an irresistibly Malaysian narrative.

The young wife, Alia, takes on the kitchen with confidence, using her own modern approach to classic family dishes, which triggers the family’s long-standing culinary matriarch, Mak Ngah, to go on an investigative journey of her own.

Through catchy tunes and sharp comedy, “Samting Samting” captures the tension – and eventual bond – between old-school tradition and new-gen creativity.