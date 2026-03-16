MUKAH, March 16 — A soft-opening ceremony was held for Batang Igan Bridge, which forms part of the Sarawak Coastal Road development under Package D5, on Monday.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas officiated at the event.

The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR Sarawak) was the executing agency for the project under the state’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development.

“Spanning 1,439.40 metres, the bridge was built according to the JKR R5 standard as a two-lane structure using a Prestressed Post-Tensioned T-Beam and Balanced Cantilever system,” said JKR Sarawak in a statement.

The project also involved the construction of two-lane approach roads on both sides of the bridge as well as upgrading parts of the existing road to R5 standard to improve safety and comfort for road users.

With its completion, the Batang Igan Bridge becomes the ninth bridge built in Sarawak after the Marudi, Muara Lassa, Tun Taib Mahmud (Jepak), Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Haji Bujang Tuanku Haji Othman (Batang Rajang), Batang Saribas, Datuk Amar Juma’ani (Sungai Bintangor), Sebauh, and Lingga bridges.

Previously, commuters had to rely on ferry services, which took about 30 minutes to cross the river.

The new bridge shortens the journey to just a few minutes.

“Since the 1990s, the Igan ferry service has served as a vital transportation link connecting Matu, Mukah, Igan, Oya, and Dalat across the Igan River.

“The ferry route had long been the main crossing point for residents and travellers, including various state leaders over the years,” JKR Sarawak said.

The ferry service has now officially ceased operations.

The bridge takes over the role of linking communities on both sides of the river, offering a more efficient and safer crossing for road users.

The project forms part of the Sarawak government’s broader initiative to enhance the coastal road network and strengthen connectivity between towns and rural communities. — The Borneo Post