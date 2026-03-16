KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has vehemently denied claims that his party is forging ties with Pakatan Harapan, labelling the allegation “baseless and malicious”.

In a direct rebuttal today to his former deputy, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. Muhyiddin asserted that the claim was purely intended to undermine harmony within Bersatu and the wider Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“The matter has never been discussed at any level of the party, including within the supreme council that determines the policy and direction of the party,” he said.

Reaffirming his party’s allegiance, Muhyiddin stated that PN remains the “best platform” for Bersatu’s struggle and that the party has never wavered from this stand.

“Bersatu’s focus at this time is to strengthen the party and reinforce Perikatan Nasional in facing the 16th General Election,” he added.

Muhyiddin’s denial comes after Hamzah, who was recently sacked from the party, claimed that a faction within Bersatu comprising former PKR members was actively seeking to align with Pakatan Harapan.

In comments reported by Berita Harian, Hamzah questioned if disciplinary action would be taken against this faction.

Hamzah was removed from his post last month amid a leadership tussle with Muhyiddin, with the party’s disciplinary board citing violations of the party’s code of conduct.