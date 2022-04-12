Driverless robotaxi in San Francisco ‘escapes’ from police after being pulled over for not having headlights on (VIDEO)

A Cruise spokesperson said the autonomous vehicle was trying to find a safer location to pull over in. ― Screengrab from Instagram/@b.rad916

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 ― A self-driving robotaxi has been caught on camera driving away from San Francisco police after it was stopped for not having its headlights on.

In a clip that was initially shared on Instagram, a policeman walked up to the window of the Chevy Bolt-turned-Cruise vehicle and tried to open the door.

When he failed, the policeman then walked back to his police car and the autonomous vehicle began to drive away, The Verge reported.

Initially it would seem like the perfect start to a police chase, but the robotaxi pulls over and puts its hazard lights on at a point further down the road.

Police drove up behind the vehicle again, got out of the car, and then hovered around the vehicle as they presumably tried to figure out how to turn its headlights back on.

Cruise spokesperson Aaron Mclear denied that the autonomous vehicle drove away to escape from police but it was trying to find a safer location to pull over in.

He also confirmed that police stopped the vehicle for not having its headlights on, and says Cruise has since fixed the issue.

“The vehicle yielded to the police car, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop,” Mclear said.

“An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued.

“We work closely with the SFPD (San Francisco Police Department) on how to interact with our vehicles and have a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this.”

Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, has been using the cars to shuttle around its San Francisco-based employees since 2017, but only just opened a waiting list to taxi the city’s general population.