Kedah restaurant owner slams customer who complained that RM150 meal for nine people ‘too expensive’

Wong displays the receipt of the dishes the customer had ordered for nine diners. — Pictures via Facebook/SamzWong, Restoran Chai Por Hu

PETALING JAYA, April 11 — Alor Setar restaurant owner Samz Wong took to Facebook to express his disappointment over a customer’s complaint that the food served in his eatery was “too expensive”.

The total bill for the seven-dish meal came up to RM148.40 at Wong’s eatery Restaurant Chai Por Hu.

AsiaOne reported that the receipt uploaded by Wong three days ago showed that the customer had ordered seven dishes such as pork ribs, kung pao prawns, braised tofu and beverages that were served to nine diners.

Wong expressed his frustration saying that in the business field, customers always come first and that was why he was reluctant to explain himself initially.

“Why do some people think it is expensive?

“Doesn’t anyone know about the rise in chicken prices, pork prices, cooking oil prices, imported food prices and plastic container prices?” Wong said.

He added that RM150 was indeed not enough to purchase fish, meat, and vegetables at the market for nine people.

As a business owner, Wong said he did not dare raise prices to retain his customers and that included not increasing the price of fried chilli by RM2.

Mothership.sg reported that the restaurant with a 22-year-old history that is loved by Malaysian and foreign diners has kept its original prices despite being affected by Covid-19.

Wong’s Facebook post has been liked by over 3,000 users with many standing in solidarity with the restaurateur, saying that the customer was being unreasonable.