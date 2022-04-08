Howls of joy: Husky is reunited with owner after being separated due to Ukraine’s invasion by Russia (VIDEO)

The joy displayed by Nessy the Husky moments after it got reunited with its owner. — Screen capture from Telegram/ @belwarriors

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Amidst the war in Ukraine, something positive has emerged that saw a husky that was initially separated from its owner getting reunited with its ‘pawrent’.

Nessy was discovered half dead in an abandoned car in Bucha when Ukrainian forces took back control of Kyiv from Russia recently, Daily Mail reported.

A clip showing the joyful moment where Nessy howled with delight as it got reunited with its master has since gone viral.

According to the portal, Nessy got separated from its owner when Russian forces occupied the town a few weeks ago.

In the clip, Nessy is seen running across what appears to be a car park before catching a glimpse of its owner.

The animal then starts running, tail wagging, before reaching him and howling with sheer joy at being reunited.

The reunion was arranged by the Kastus Kalinouskiv Battalion, a group of Belarussian soldiers volunteering in Ukraine, after they managed to track Nessy’s owner down.

Quoting a post from the group’s social media, it said there was a little positive in these difficult times.

“During Bucha’s release we found Nessy, the dog, left alone. But thanks to our friends we found her hosts and today she is back to them.”

“Look at this emotional moment. As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal.”

Bucha first came under attack by Russian forces trying to push into Kyiv in the early days of the war that began on February 24.

The city was fully under Russian control by early March and endured occupation until last week when troops began withdrawing, having failed in their aim to assault the Ukrainian capital.

Over the weekend, Kyiv’s men moved in to reclaim the region.