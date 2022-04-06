Join Astro Kasih’s ‘Walk for Education’ to help more students in East Malaysia go to school

For the upcoming walk, participants will carry a bag through a trail in Taman Wetland Putrajaya to help stimulate a student's daily hike to school. ― Picture courtesy of Astro Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 6 ― Many students located in the interiors of Sabah and Sarawak such as in Kapit and Kota Marudu have to walk for hours daily before reaching their classes.

Sarawak's SK Sg Paku’s headmaster Timbang Tuan said in a press release that it was common for students to take two-and-a-half hours across rivers and muddy paths before reaching school at 7.30am.

He added that when it rained, it was harder for them to continue their journey as they had to carry their bags and try not to get their shoes wet and muddy.

To raise awareness on the hardships faced by students, Astro is organising a Walk for Education event where all proceeds will go to schools such as Sabah’s SK Magandai in Kota Marudu and Sarawak’s SK Sg Paku.

Astro Kasih hopes to enable more students in the interior of East Malaysia to receive school supplies, uniforms, shoes and books while corporations are encouraged to participate by sponsoring their employees to take part in the 5km walk.

Promising a fun-filled day for the family and featuring local artists such as Timah, Wani Kayrie, Masya Masyitah, games and activity stalls will also be set-up on that day.

Astro talent and social media influencer Wafiy Ilhan said that he was delighted to be part of the event as he wanted to highlight the challenges students in remote areas go through to get to school.

“I was one of them back in the days when I walked to school when I was younger and living in Beaufort, Sabah,” he said.

Wafiy was delighted to be part of Astro's Walk for Education as he wants to highlight the challenges that students in remote areas have to hurdle through daily. ― Picture courtesy of Astro Malaysia

Apart from that, Astro Kasih ESG, the sustainability arm of Astro Malaysia is championing education via its Kampus Astro where five million students in all government schools would have decoders, TVs and access to 14 learning channels.

Astro Kasih has also built hostels for SK Magandai, SK Sg Paku and SK Malinsau located in the deep interiors of Sabah and Sarawak to help 220 students save commuting time in a year.

Astro Group CEO Henry Tan said that he believed that every child had the right to education and was committed to use Astro’s platform and get content and resources to give Malaysian children equal access to quality learning for a better future.

“These hostels helped 220 students saved over 190,000 hours of daily commuting time in annually

“The students’ UPSR pass rates have improved by an average of 39.4 per cent from 2010 to 2019.

“SK Magandai saw the passing rate for Science grow from 17 per cent (2010) to 100 per cent (2015 to 2019) while Bahasa Melayu and English passing rates also grew from 58 per cent in 2010 to 94.7 per cent in 2019,” he said.

Walk for Education will take place at Putrajaya’s Taman Wetland on May 28 this year.

Registration is RM60 per person and is open at https://www.ticket2u.com.my/event/27113/astro-kasih-walk-for-education.