British woman turns to sex work to earn money to look after her rescued cats

Animal rescuer Cat English used to work as a sex worker to care for her 46 rescued cats. — Picture via Facebook/ Cat English (English Barn Cats)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A woman in East Lancashire, UK momentarily turned to sex work to earn money to take care of her 46 rescued cats.

The 36-year-old woman, who calls herself Cat English, said she started out as a lap dancer 13 years ago when she began rescuing cats.

“It started because my sister lived near a farm and there was a cat there that looked really hungry and when we gave it some food it ate it all up.”

“The next day, it brought its mother and then the day after that more of its family, so we knew there was this big colony nearby that was really struggling,” LancsLive quoted her as saying.

When the cats were found, they were living in an abandoned house with a poorly constructed roof.

English has since moved them to her East Lancashire home.

“I was worried about them getting poorly so I brought the cats in for the winter but then when the summer came along I decided to keep them.”

“These cats just need a second chance, a lot of them are forgotten about and they’re so nervous around humans,” she added.

To pay for the cats food and veterinary bills, English turned to sex work and she also sold her belongings, including her car and jewelleries.

English, however, had since stopped doing sex work and turned to writing with her memoir Briefly Yours released on Monday.

She now lives with her boyfriend and had converted her home where the cats roam the converted garage and conservatory.