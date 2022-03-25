Canine welfare project Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better looking for volunteers to eventually takeover organisation

Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better currently looks after 260 dogs from the streets. ― Picture via Facebook/ Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― After more than a decade of helming the organisation, the founding directors of canine welfare project Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) want to groom new blood to take over the organisation.

MDDB founding director Irene Low said the organisation, which was founded in 2008, currently has three founding directors as well as four permanent volunteers whose ages are catching up.

The organisation is in urgent need for more young people to be groomed to take over the organisation.

She said MDDB, being registered as a non-profit company, cannot operate like an association registered under the Registrar of Societies which includes taking in members.

“We registered MDDB as a non-profit company for accountability purposes,” said Low.

As such, those interested in becoming directors of non-profit companies must not have any impediments as background checks will be conducted by the authorities when their names are submitted to be included as directors.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Low said the candidates they are looking for must love dogs and be passionate about the canines’ welfare and wellbeing.

“We also need honest people who are transparent and accountable,” she said, adding that they must also all be employed or have their own businesses.

She added that MDDB held on to the principle that those involved in charitable endeavours must not depend on the donations that come in for their own survival.

“Of course, we pay our employees from donations but the directors and people who helm the organisation must be employed elsewhere and be financially independent,’’ she said.

She said MDDB, which had about 260 dogs, some of which were disabled and geriatric, needed RM35,000 to RM45,000 monthly for operational costs which included, salaries, utilities, veterinary bills, vitamin supplements and rental among others.

Since its formation, MDDB has helped to rehome thousands of dogs.

Except during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order, Low said MDDB organised adoption drives twice a month from the time it was formed.

As part of its transparency move, MDDB also propagates the direct payment method whereby donors pay the vendors directly instead of banking in the funds to the NGO.

This, Low added, was to encourage transparency and accountability given the spate of dishonest activities that had occurred in animal rescue.

Those interested in joining MDDB can write to [email protected] or visit their Facebook page for further details.