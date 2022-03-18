Turtle survives after falling from fourth floor building in Ukraine bombed by Russia

The injured turtle found by Ukrainian journalist Dima Replianchuk near an apartment building in Obolon, Kyiv. ― Picture via Facebook/ Dima Replianchuk

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― A turtle in Ukraine survived a fall from the fourth floor of an apartment building that was bombed by Russia.

The turtle was found by Ukrainian journalist Dima Replianchuk, who was reporting in the area of Obolon in Kyiv, in a field near the apartment block with a wounded paw, Daily Star reported.

The reptile was later handed over to the Red Cross for medical treatment.

Replianchuk said that the turtle was believed to have fallen from the window of the fourth floor apartment that was bombed earlier.

“Most likely this turtle was blown out of a window on the fourth floor. The apartment itself was destroyed."

“I took the turtle with me and took it to the Red Cross medics so that they could bandage its paw and then hand it over to the owners,” he said.

Replianchuk said the turtle had since been treated and is currently being kept by a resident of the apartment until the owners can be traced.

Quoting the United Nations human rights office in Geneva, Reuters had reported that since the invasion by Russia on February 24, there had been 2,032 civilian casualties in Ukraine ― 780 killed and 1,252 injured.

Meanwhile some 3.2 million civilians, mostly women and children, have fled to neighbouring countries.