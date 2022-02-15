UK man goes on television network to reveal love affair with balloons and has 50,000 balloons at home

A man in the UK has 50,000 balloons at his home and he sleeps with them at night. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 ― A man in the UK has opened up to a television network about his love affair with balloons.

Identified only by his first name Julius, the man had appeared on TLC’s My Strange Addiction to share his love and sexual obsession with balloons, The Sun reported.

The 62-year-old said balloons, which he described as beautiful, soft, smooth and delicate have become his sexual love.

“I will hug it and I will kiss it and it will be like being in heaven,” he reportedly said, adding that he has more than 50,000 balloons in his home and claims he has a special connection to each one.

The man said he also has favourites and compares it to a guy that prefers blondes or brunettes.

He also sleeps in a room filled with balloons every night.

“Intellectually I know that balloons are not alive but sometimes I wonder if it is my love for them that brings them alive,” said Julius.

The origin of his love affair came when he was hospitalised at four-years-old where Julius was given a blue balloon by his mother.

A nurse popped the balloon later that night and Julius had cried himself to sleep and since then, the sound of a balloon popping devastates him.

On his fetish, Julius, who is married, said his wife thinks it’s strange but she accepted it adding people should not be so quick to judge his sexual interest.

“There’s nothing wrong with loving balloons. It’s not dangerous and it’s not hurting anybody.”