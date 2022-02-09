Wedding dresses are breaking with tradition for once and for all

Accessories and wedding dresses with bows are a key trend in 2022, a year punctuated by the more intimate and personal micro wedding. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

PARIS, Feb 9 — After many cancellations and postponements, wedding ceremonies are back in business in 2022, but nothing too conventional if you please.

With the changes that took place during the pandemic, future spouses now swear by micro weddings that reflect their personal style, an opportunity for self-expression.

Colourful celebrations and inspiration from TV shows are also among the trends that will take 2022 weddings away from the traditional mold.

“Weddings aren’t what they used to be.” The object of criticism from all corners, however discreet, wedding ceremonies will undoubtedly be prompting some to utter this refrain.

But that doesn’t matter, future spouses are now choosing to organise days — and evenings — that reflect their personality in every aspect, that are an extension of their style. This is one of the findings that emerges from the latest 2022 wedding trend guide from the Etsy* platform.

The pandemic has clearly redefined the general contours of fashion, but it has also transformed the way future spouses approach their wedding ceremony.

Forced to postpone, or even cancel, this big day on many occasions, brides and grooms to be now dream of celebrating in small groups, far from the show-offy vibe that has long dominated wedding trends.

As a result, micro weddings, characterised by a more intimate ceremony with close family and friends as guests, will continue well beyond the lifting of health restrictions, opening the way to more personalised events and less traditional wedding fashion.

Personal style and customised touches

Colours, accessories, unique pieces... Women today are looking to express their individuality, well beyond the desire to show off. It’s above all about expressing oneself through one’s wedding dress, but it’s also about making it work on social networks.

Gone are princess dresses, mermaid dresses, and bohemian-inspired dresses, all of which are too classic, make room for distinctive styles! Brides make it their own by shortening the skirt, choosing unconventional colours or by reinventing bridal accessories.

“In an age of social media sharing, brides are increasingly looking to stand out from the crowd and, in turn, embracing styles that showcase their individuality, whether that means opting for a vintage dress, non-diamond engagement ring, or ‘60s-style birdcage veil.

Many are turning to unique styles — from mini dresses to coloured gowns — that reflect their personal style,” Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trends expert and judge in the NBC TV show “Making It,” hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, explained to ETX Studio.

Regencycore invites itself to the event

The fashions of the 1800s continue to inspire men and women around the world. This is largely down to the successful Netflix series Bridgerton, which has put the English Regency style back in the spotlight.

While airy flowing gowns and oversize headdresses may not be the order of the day in the subway, the regencycore aesthetic has been influencing our wardrobes for several months now. And the same goes for bridal looks.

According to Etsy’s report, puffy-sleeved wedding dresses will be particularly popular this year (up 93 per cent in searches in the last three months, compared to the same period a year earlier), as will pearl veils (+78 per cent).

But in particular it’s long gloves, the ultimate in elegance, that brides are falling for in recent months with a 121 per cent jump in searches.

“With many spending more time indoors — and likely watching more TV — it’s no surprise that couples will be drawing wedding inspiration from the shows they’re tuning into.

Thanks to the popularity of recent royal-inspired shows, regencycore is quickly becoming shoppers’ go-to aesthetic for their upcoming nuptials,” explains Dayna Isom Johnson.

Colour and bows

The delicate, neutral palette that is usually associated with weddings doesn’t seem to have a bright future ahead of it. While ultra colourful wedding dresses are not yet the norm, it seems that brides and grooms are seeking out originality by introducing colour here and there to make their ceremonies more daring.

Etsy has seen a significant increase in searches for colourful wedding items (+327 per cent) over the past three months, a trend which even has an impact on engagement ring selection.

Diamonds have fallen out of favour, with rubies (+249 per cent), emeralds (+105 per cent) and, to a lesser extent, sapphires (+12 per cent) stealing the show.

Still in response to the pandemic and the homewear fashion trend that has gone with it featuring leggings, hoodies, and jogging suits, brides-to-be seem to want to reconnect with a more glamorous and sophisticated style.

This is reflected in interest for bows, whether on wedding dresses (+51 per cent) or accessories for brides and bridesmaids (+114 per cent).

Note that the 2022 wedding trends will also be marked by a growing interest in the 1960s, via shorter hemlines and trapeze dresses, as well as by a desire for escapism. After not being able to travel without any restrictions, future spouses are offering their guests a chance to journey to far-off destinations.

A trend that can be read through invitations in the form of passports or road maps, as well as exotic decorative items. — ETX Studio

* The data presented by Etsy is based on analysis of searches conducted by its community of 96 million shoppers worldwide, with a focus on the searches that had the largest increase in the last three months compared to the same period a year earlier.