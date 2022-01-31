Get in the festive vibe with the colourful display of lanterns this Chinese New Year at Kuala Pilah’s Si Thian Kong temple

A must-see for visitors is the lantern-shaped tiger perched on a Chinese drum set. — Picture courtesy of Elven Loo

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 — Take time off your busy schedule to witness the beautiful lanterns display at Kuala Pilah’s Si Thian Kong temple at night.

Look a little closer and spot an illuminated tiger roaring to life while being perched on a drum set.

The temple’s deputy chairman Tee Kim Hai told Malay Mail that the lanterns were set-up on January 22 in celebration of the Chinese New Year festivities and Chap Goh Mei.

“We held our first lantern festival in 2020 and the second one would be this year as we were not able to celebrate it last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These customised lanterns are made for visitors to take photos at night while attracting crowds of people to visit the temple.

“While some lanterns were made by our team following Youtube videos, others were bought,” he said.

A welcoming display of Chinese traditional lanterns that is an insta-worthy moment. — Picture courtesy of Elven Loo

He added that the lanterns were made in the shape of the zodiac animals and traditional lanterns that took two months to set-up.

Tee said that he expects a total of 10,000 people to visit the temple towards the end of Chap Goh Mei festivities.

The temple made it to the Malaysia Book of Records in 2017 for “Biggest Natural Stone Arch” and is open to the public to watch the lanterns at night from 7pm to 12am.