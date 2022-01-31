Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park to open doors to the public on Feb 8

Genting Malaysia Bhd's head of business operations and strategies Lee Thiam Kit said the theme park is a game-changing themed attraction park that will put Malaysia and Pahang on the world tourism map. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park, Southeast Asia’s most anticipated theme park, will open its doors to the public on February 8, 2022.

As part of the theme park’s soft opening, Genting SkyWorlds is offering a 20 per cent discount from its published rates for bookings from February 8 to March 31, 2022.

In a statement today, Genting Malaysia Bhd head of business operations and strategies Lee Thiam Kit said the theme park, built with an investment of over US$800 million, is a game-changing themed attraction park that will put Malaysia and Pahang on the world tourism map.

“This theme park will contribute to the tourism sector and the economy with the creation of over a thousand jobs,” he said.

After purchasing tickets online, guests are encouraged to download the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park mobile app, which is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery.

Not only is the app a comprehensive guide to Genting SkyWorlds, with real-time information, it also enables guests to navigate and experience the park virtually prior to arrival, giving a head-start on what to do, where to go and how to get there.

Among other features, guests will be able to check wait times for rides, attractions and shows; receive promotional offers and discount vouchers; discover dining, shopping, games, and its advanced Photo+ service.

Meanwhile, Resorts World Genting vice president, head of theme park operations Greg Pearn said the app, a first for the Southeast Asian region, is also integrated with the park’s Virtual Queue (VQ) technology, an intelligent feature which will reduce long waits in physical lines, giving guests more freedom to do what they want and at a time they choose.

The VQ also allows guests to create boarding groups for multiple ticket holders, view recommended itineraries based on personal preferences, and receive real-time alerts for attraction reservations, availability, and must-see entertainment

“Opening a theme park during the pandemic has been a challenge, and whilst every effort has been made to ensure our full offerings are available, a small selection of attractions require a little more time to be completed, something the team is working hard to achieve,” he said.

The group said during its soft opening period, there will be complimentary VQ and Photo+ access available where their guests can download and share unlimited digital photo content with a discount rate via their website and mobile app. — Bernama