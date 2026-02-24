JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 24 — Amid the bustling stalls at the Angsana Ramadan Bazaar, rows of colourful trays filled with nasi ambeng and traditional Javanese dishes quickly drew visitors looking for a unique iftar experience.

This standout offering comes from Nasi Ambeng Wan Mahdam, which is served on decorative trays, not just for presentation, but to revive the traditional communal way of enjoying the meal.

Mohd Irwan Mahdam, 40, owner of Wan Mahdam Catering and Events, said the concept was introduced two years ago after noticing that the dish, despite being a Johor culinary staple, was rarely highlighted at Ramadan bazaars.

The stall’s decorative trays, which many choose to keep, add to the dish’s growing appeal at the bazaar. — Bernama pic

“In the authentic Javanese tradition, nasi ambeng is eaten with hands directly from the trays. That’s what we want to preserve. At first, people found it unusual and wondered how to take it home.

“But we carefully wrap it in plastic and place it in a bag for easy transport. Customers can also enjoy it at our stall, as we provide tables and a space for sitting cross-legged,” he told Bernama.

The Batu Pahat native said each tray set is sold for RM30, suitable for two to three people, complete with ayam sambal, ayam kicap and beef rendang, served with two portions of white rice, black pepper soy noodles, serunding, salted fish, cucumber and sambal goreng.

Visitors crowd around the Angsana Ramadan Bazaar stall serving nasi ambeng on colourful Javanese-style trays. — Bernama pic

He added that customers can select their preferred tray design, and while trays can be returned for a RM2 to RM3 refund, most choose to keep them.

“Last year, we sold about 500 tray sets throughout Ramadan. This year, our target is 1,000,” he said. He also operates in Kampung Melayu Majidee, with five staff at each location.

Mohd Irwan, who has been in business since 2012, said he previously sold nasi briyani at Ramadan bazaars but switched to nasi ambeng after seeing its wider appeal and closer alignment with local tastes.

Customers say the communal-style serving brings a nostalgic twist to their Ramadan meals. — Bernama pic

A customer, Nur Ainatul Shuhada Tahar, 37, said she initially thought the tray her husband brought home last year was from a mosque.

“I think this is truly unique. The dishes are delicious, and we can even choose our own tray,” she said. — Bernama