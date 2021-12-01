Dignity for Children Foundation aims to serve Christmas meals for 150 B40 students and their families

Dignity for Children Foundation wants to spread the Christmas cheer for those in need. — Picture via Dignity for Children Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Dignity for Children Foundation (Dignity) is once again planning to spread Christmas cheer to students from B40 and migrant communities this year.

The Sentul-based NGO aims to share with 150 students and their families their Box of Joy and Family Christmas feasts to let them celebrate the festive season with dignity and self-respect.

Dignity is calling on fellow Malaysians who want to contribute donations by purchasing a Christmas meal for a family of four at RM79.90 which consists of a whole roast chicken and four plates of rice.

According to the organisation, meal donations will be delivered to the families directly by eat X dignity which is a social enterprise of Dignity.

The public can also make contributions to Dignity’s Box of Joy by purchasing a two-cookie jar box for RM70 or a four-cookie jar box for RM145, excluding the delivery fee.

There are four available cookie flavours including Classic Shortbread, Chocolate Almond Bites, Matcha with White Chocolate and Cranberry Butter Cookies.

The foundation said that RM5 will be donated to Dignity’s Education Fund for every jar purchased.

Orders for Box of Joy can now be placed on Dignity’s website by following the links for two-jar cookies and four-jar cookies.

Contact +60 10 321 4049 through SMS or Whatsapp to place bulk orders.

Dignity Transformational Enterprises head Natalie Tan stated that Dignity has garnered tremendous public support, with many individuals coming forward to contribute.

She said the organisation has been serving Christmas meals since 2017 and it is an honour to end the year in such a manner.

“We have received donations for families of 80 students so far.

“With more donations, it will enable us to reach more children and families from our community classrooms.

“Dignity has been doing Christmas meals since 2017 to our students and their families as well as communities. Not so much of a routine, but it’s a blessing to be able to give back and end the year with a nice meal,” she said.

Dignity also sells Christmas Gift Series including in-house Batik cushion covers, dining sets, drawstring pouches, fabric mask keepers, teak phone holders, and kids’ drawing notebooks for individuals who prefer the traditional gifting way.

For more information on Dignity’s Christmas gift series, visit https://www.shopxdignity.org/collections/christmas.