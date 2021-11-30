Woman in China refuses to divorce abusive husband, claiming he’s more attractive than Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu

Wife prefers to stay with her handsome husband, despite being a victim of domestic violence. — Picture via Pexels & Kris Wu Instagram Account

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A woman from China has refused to divorce her abusive husband, claiming that he is too handsome and it’s too difficult to find someone as handsome as him.

According to China Press, the victim of domestic violence had been beaten, kicked and punched by her husband.

Sources reported that her husband made the first step to file a divorce petition because he believed that their household could not be preserved if he continued to live with his wife.

However, his spouse refused to divorce him since he was her first love and he was too handsome to let go.

She went on to say that her husband was better looking than the Chinese-Canadian rapper and actor, Kris Wu.

Her spouse revealed that he filed for divorce because his wife always suspected him of cheating on her.

Furthermore, he realised that he had lost his personal space after marrying his wife since she was always with him, which prompted him to consider a divorce.

Despite his disdain, his wife is now pregnant.

The woman stated that she needed her husband’s presence for the sake of the baby.

“I promise I will give everything he wants, as long as he doesn’t leave me,” she said.