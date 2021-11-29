Ikea Japan to rent out a tiny apartment in Tokyo for less than RM4 per month

Some of the equipment provided include washing machine, fridge and a foldable table. — Picture via instagram/ikeajapan

PETALING JAYA, Nov 29 — Swedish furniture giant Ikea will be renting out a tiny apartment in Tokyo for as low as just ¥99 (RM3.70) per month.

CNN reported that the apartment located in the Shinjuku district is a 10-square-metre apartment (107-square-foot).

The furniture giant is currently accepting applications until December 3. from potential tenants who must be over 20 years old.

Fully furnished with Ikea furniture and apartments, the potential tenant would only need to pay for utility bills.

Mirror UK reported that some of the accessories provided include a washing machine and a fridge, and a foldable table and adjustable shelving for extra storage.

Meanwhile, the main living area includes a kitchenette and bathroom, with a loft-style sleeping area that can be reached through a ladder.

Called ‘Tiny Home’, the apartment will be rented out with a lease up to January 15 in 2023.

This is not the first time that Ikea was involved in property as the company has also partnered with Swedish construction company Skanska to build affordable modular homes in Sweden, Finland and Norway.