Beijing now wants its underage performers to complete their education rather than chase fame

Now China wants its entertainment industry to ensure its underage performers complete their mandatory nine year education. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — As China continues to clean up its entertainment industry, it now wants underaged performers to complete their mandatory nine years of education rather than chase fame.

Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism released a new regulation that warrants the industry to guarantee underage performers finish their education, Global Times reported.

The regulation, according to the portal, requires agencies to guarantee their young artists’ lawful rights and interests, including access to compulsory education.

The agencies are also forbidden from distorting the performers’ values by recruiting them as trainees and inculcating in them misleading views such as “Be famous as young as possible”.

Permission must also be obtained from minors’ parents or guardians when they get involved in performances.

Aside from the performers, event organisers are also not allowed to have fans under 18 years old taking part in supporting gatherings nor should they entice teenage fans to spend money on supporting activities except the normal performances.

The regulation also stressed on moral education for all performers, warning those who break the law or lack moral discipline will not have a place in Beijing’s performing art industry.

According to the portal, two trainees were asked to pay three million yuan (RM1.96 million) to their company last year after they wanted to end their contract to take the National College Entrance Examination.

Recently, China’s film administrator released a five-year plan for the film industry, encouraging industry players to create works that promote the right values and traditional cultures.

The plan, from 2021 to 2025, also called for vulgar content to be boycotted.