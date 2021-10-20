Worried Sungai Buloh father personally chauffeurs 18-year-old son to first date in Taiping (VIDEO)

A father from Sungai Buloh chauffeured his son to his first date in Taiping, Perak. — Screenshot from TikTok/Remy Damak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — A father from Sungai Buloh personally accompanied his son to the young man’s first date all the way in Taiping, Perak.

In a video posted by TikTok user RemyDamak or Mohd Jasni Mohd Noh, the father shared the road trip to meet his son’s first love.

Jasni was accompanied by his other children while his son went on the date at a shopping mall in Taiping.

Jasni even met with his son’s girlfriend before letting both of them proceed with their first date.

The 49-second video has been viewed over 30,000 times on TikTok with users commenting how ‘sporting’ Jasni was.

Speaking to Gempak, Jasni said he took his son, Mohd Yusri Daniel to his first date due to his fear for his son’s safety.

According to Jasni, his son and the girl met with each other online during the movement control order but both of them have never met in person.

“My son is 18 years old as is his girlfriend and he’s currently working at a restaurant with his sister.

“When he asked me for permission to meet with this girl, I was hesitant to let him go alone because she is staying in Taiping.

“I explained to him that I was worried because he has never seen this girl in person and of course I’m scared for his safety that he would get robbed or cheated on.”

Jasni has agreed to drive and accompany his son to his first date as the condition of the date.

The 44-year-old father drove from Sungai Buloh to Taiping last Sunday, informing the girl’s parents of their children’s first date.

He added that apart from wanting his son to be happy, Jasni said that he wants to build a healthier relationship with his children.

Jasni said used to have an unpleasant relationship with his own family but after the passing of his parents and some of his siblings, Jasni admitted that his world became lonely at times which is why he wants to build a better relationship with his children.

Meanwhile, when asked if he would take the girl to be his daughter-in-law, Jasni said the decision is up to his son.