Covid-19: KFC Japan suspends sale of French fries after its supply runs out due to shipping and logistic issues

Japan's KFC has temporarily suspended the sale of french fries after the fast food chain ran out of supply. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Japan’s KFC has suspended sales of its French fries after the fast food chain ran out of potatoes.

In a post shared on social media, KFC said it has stopped selling the fries until it gets the raw material, a process that could take weeks, SoraNews24 reported.

Blaming it on Covid-19, the portal reported that the pandemic has caused problems for the shipping and logistics industries.

This caused disruption of the supply routes for KFC Japan’s potatoes, which the chain imports.

KFC, however, expects supplies to resume on October 21.

This is not the first time KFC has suspended the sale of French fries.

AFP reported that the chain was forced to stop selling fries in 2015 as industrial disputes led to crimped potato exports from the US affecting Japan’s fast food market.

Besides KFC, McDonald’s Japan has rationed its servings of French fries.