US amputee went viral on social media for catching baseball with her prosthetic leg

Baseball fan Shannon Frendreis went viral on social media after she caught a baseball with her prosthetic leg. — Picture via Facebook/Shannon Frendreis

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — An amputee baseball fan has gone viral on social media after she caught a ball with her prosthetic leg.

Shannon Frandreis amazed her followers when she caught the ball at a recent Chicago White Sox game with her prosthetic leg, New York Post reported.

The surrounding crowd stood up and cheered for her as she hoisted the leg up in the air, celebrating with a big smile on her face.

The video of her improbable catch has gone viral on social media with over 2 million views and over 400,000 likes on Tik Tok.

“Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,” Frandreis had written as the caption.

The video left the NHL’s Dallas Stars impressed as they called her “A Star in the making” on social media.

In response, the 27-year-old said she was flattered, but being in Chicago, she would like to hear from the Blackhawks.

Frandeis also shared with her followers that she’s always taking her prosthetic leg off at random moments.