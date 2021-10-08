Small businesses get a helping hand from Grab with zero per cent service fee, personalised website amidst pandemic

Malaysians are no strangers to ordering food from Grab by now. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― The Covid-19 pandemic caused people all over the world to change their routines including the way they shopped and dined out.

For the most part of 2020 and this year, shopping the good ol’ fashioned way was out.

Instead, most of us went online to purchase groceries, necessities and of course, food.

Of course, the convenience of this was that one didn’t have to move from home.

Just stay in and let the food come to you.

With businesses having to deal with digitalisation in a short span of time, there were also those left jobless.

And at times, that spelt the entry of more people getting into the food business resulting in either home-based businesses or small businesses popping up on your social media timeline.

Various companies have come forward to help these small businesses by offering ways to ease up the way things are run.

This includes one that was launched by Grab in June this year.

The Southeast Asia superapp came up with the Grab Online Shop that helps current GrabFood restaurant partners who are small businesses to build their online presence and increase sales.

There is also zero per cent service fee charge to the businesses until the end of 2021.

Those who sign up to the service also get their own branded website with a unique URL to serve as an additional sales channel.

Sedap, Suka, Sapot Small Businesses

Grab helps the partners set up with the website based on their preferred look and feel.

Integration is done with GrabPay and GrabRewards while delivery is done by Grab’s delivery partners. On the other hand, consumers can have a seamless experience with the cashless payment option and of course, earn GrabRewards points.

Grab Online Shop also allows small businesses to link to customers, online platforms, community groups, and receive orders as an additional revenue stream.

The zero per cent service fee also means that when a customer buys a meal, the restaurant is not charged any fee.

All the small business operator needs to do is share the unique link to their online shop on their Instagram, Facebook or with their loyal customers.

By ordering from the Grab Online Shop, you can support small businesses to ride this pandemic out by helping those working and operating them earn an income besides helping delivery partners earn some much-needed cash.

Malay Mail looks at some of the small businesses that are now available on the Grab Online Shop.

It’s traditional Malay food galore at Nasi Dagang Corner 45. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

1. Nasi Dagang Corner 45 Tom Yam and Seafood

Location: Selayang Baru, KL

If you want to get your fill of beloved traditional Malay food, this is one place to consider. Their breakfast choices include nasi lemak (with either ayam masak merah or paru), nasi dagang with gulai udang, laksam and nasi berlauk (ikan tongkol or ayam gulai).

They also have nasi kerabu where you can choose side dishes of turmeric fried meat, fried chicken, roasted beef or chicken and fried steamed fish.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is an array of dishes to choose from including gulai udang, sweet and sour clams, telur itik masak lemak and paru sambal.

Sri Talamaz serves up the many options of traditional Malay kuih. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

2. Sri Talamaz

Location: Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya

If it’s snacks or light bites that you are craving for, this place has a host of food for you to slurp and drool over when ordering.

For those wanting a heavier meal, there is pulut kuning, nasi lemak and roti jala to choose from.

The savoury and sweet choices of snacks is abundant ranging from kuih lapis, talam keladi, lepat pisang, pulut sambal, kuih koci, curry puff, fried samosa, cucur badak and kuih keria.

Finishing touches being put to a bao. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

3. The Bao Guys

Location: SS2, Petaling Jaya

Your favourite bao has been reinvented in the hands of The Bao Guys.

Choices of the bao come either fried or steamed but it’s the various fillings that will keep you scrolling trying to decide which one you want.

The choices also come with interesting names such as Sawadee-Cluck (fried coriander chicken), Onz like the Prawnz (panko crusted prawn patty) and Pho-king Good (braised lamb).

They also have dessert baos which are either deep fried that is sinfully drizzled with condensed milk or stuffed with homemade kaya.

Cotta KL’s owner making sure the ricotta cheese is properly sealed. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

4. Cotta KL

Location: Medan Setia 1, KL

A simple combination of bread and cheese is sometimes the go-to food for some.

At Cotta KL though, the owner has upped the ante by selling ricotta cheese and sourdough bread, which is available as is or as toast with a variety of flavours.

The cheese comes in 300 gram jars while the bread is made exclusively for Cotta by 23-year-old Wei Li.

Ricotta cheese and sourdough bread from Cotta KL. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

As for the sourdough bread toasts, this includes the Chuck Mooris (Australian beef cooked for six hours with chimichurri sauce, egg and ricotta cheese), Blueberry Ricotta Toast (blueberries, ricotta, blueberry jam, drizzle of honey and salt) and Classic Ricotta Toast (ricotta cheese, honey, nuts).

Cotta also sells brownies and chocolate truffles.

Pizza being prepared for customers. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

5. Pepo Pizza

Location: Section 51A, PJ

Is pizza a snack or a meal? Either way, it makes for a filling meal that teases all the taste buds in your mouth.

At Pepo Pizza, their signature Pepo Pizza is mozzarella cheese, charred zucchini, meatballs, black olives, cherry tomatoes and arugula.

And while the jury is still out on whether pineapple should be on a pizza, Pepo has the Tropicana that is grilled chicken, charred pineapple, peppers and onions with mozzarella cheese on a tomato base.

Seafood lovers can indulge in the Fruitti Di Mare Pizza that has prawns, mussels, clams, scallops and squid.

The restaurant also serves pasta (meatballs, lamb ragu, clams and seabass are among the choices).

They also have mains such as Black Angus Burger, Classic Braised Lamb Shank and Pan-Fried Seabass.

A barista at Coffee Stain meticulously making coffee. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

6. Coffee Stain

Location: Solaris Dutama, KL

The operators of this outlet pride themselves in having a place that allows people to explore while sipping coffee.

They also strive to have a sustainable and people driven culture.

It also connects with cultivators to obtain good coffee and strive to serve coffee that surpasses expectations.

Besides coffee, tea and other beverages, the outlet also serves up various types of food.

A wide selection of sweet and savoury food is also available. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

For those wanting dessert, there is the souffle pancake that comes in various flavours including tiramisu, matcha and French Earl Grey.

There are also mains like Frying Nemo (fish and chips), Pasta Crispy Beef Salami and Cluck N Mash (grilled chicken, chicken cheese sausage, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed greens with homecooked berries sauce).

They also sell spreads (Matcha Milk, Earl Grey Milk Tea, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter and Apple Jam).

Various types of freshly-baked sourdough bread are also on the menu.

Other outlets that are with Grab Online Shop are Bean Brothers, Madam Leela's Kitchen & Catering, Leng Zai Bak Kut Teh (Non-Halal), Bo The Avocado, bröom Artisan Bakery, Beans & Yogurt (Non-Halal), 270 SQFT, Kalico Coffee, Wanderous Sheep Cafe (Non-Halal) and Rush Roastery Jakel Mall.