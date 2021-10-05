Segambut man’s kind gesture in gifting a pair of shoes to J&T delivery worker goes viral on TikTok (VIDEO)

Mohd Faithal passing the pair of shoes to the delivery worker who was thrilled to receive them. ― Screengrab via TikTok/erinerahims

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 ― Segambut man Mohd Faithal Abu Samah’s kind gesture in gifting a used pair of shoes to a J&T delivery worker, has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video that has been viewed more than 85,000 times, Mohd Faithal was praised for the kind act two days ago.

Mohd Faithal told Malay Mail that he noticed the delivery worker would often come to his house in Taman Sri Sinar Segambut wearing an old pair of shoes.

“I’ve always seen him wearing the same pair of shoes and I felt extremely sympathetic for him as he has to head to many homes in a day with those old shoes.

“And that young man (courier worker) is a good man as there were many times where he was willing to wait for 10 minutes till I’m back to pass me my parcel.”

So, last Sunday, when Mohd Faithal was about to leave home, he bumped into the delivery worker and asked him for his shoe size.

“Luckily, we both share the same shoe size so I was glad to have given him a pair that I've only worn only a few times.

“His face lit up as he was so excited to get the shoes and said that he would even use it for his outings with friends.

“I also believe that one doesn’t need to be rich to help those around them and to help in whatever way possible,” he said.