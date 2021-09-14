100-year-old woman from US recognised by Guinness World Records as oldest woman competitive powerlifter

Edith Murway-Traina will strive for a record-breaking triumph in the upcoming tournament. — Picture via Endeavour Personal Training Studio Facebook Account

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — A 100-year-old great-great-grandmother from Florida, Edith Murway-Traina is set to become the world’s oldest competitive powerlifter (women) according to Guinness World Records.

According to Daily Star, the extraordinary weight-lifting record will be recorded in 2022 after she lifted 68 kilogrammes of heavy weight.

Although she set the record two years ago at the age of 98, it was officially recognised when she turned 100 this year.

Murway-Traina, who is a former dance teacher and dancer, entered the weightlifting arena nine years ago owing to peer pressure and subsequently became interested in it after getting compliments from others for lifting weights at an older age, reported New York Post.

She is now training for a tournament in November under the supervision of coach Bill Beekley, despite the fact that her physicians have urged her to quit due to age factor.

However, her devotion to reach her goals and be a part of the Guinness World Records have been widely recognised on social media.

Many Instagram users have praised her for her efforts and expressed their admiration in the comments section after watching Edith’s working out video in a gym.

“Damn lifting a whole Bar and adding weight, she is a beast, at that age i’ll probably be lifting 3 meters of dirt above my casket,” one user said.

“This melted my heart with joy. Good for her. Love her spirit,” commented the second user.

“When I turn 100 Imma be looking like 40 if we continue this path,” said the third commenter.

“This is amazing. So inspiring,” another comment read.

Murway-Traina also told the Good News Network that revealing people who they are and what their capabilities are would be the greatest act in the world and she was happy to do so.

“I think in my 90s, I became more aware of the need for people to be recognised for who they are, or what they are, or how they are and it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.

“I think I survive on that, mostly, myself,” she said.

In the past, there were numerous legendary tales whose names were etched into the annals of history.

In 2019, Albert Hughes Jr, 70, broke the Guinness World Record by defeating a 43-year-old boxer and earned the oldest boxer title after the match

Similarly, Germany’s Johanna Quaas,94, was declared as the oldest gymnast in the world.