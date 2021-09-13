Cik B, daughter of cosmetic tycoon Vida opposes her mother’s impending marriage to younger former assistant

Cik B objects to her mother’s impending wedding due to the huge age gap. — Picture via Artis Malaysia Facebook Account

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Cik B who is the daughter of cosmetic mogul Datuk Seri Vida, has voiced her opposition to her mother’s upcoming marriage to Ahmad Iqbal Zulkefli.

Cik B, whose real name is Edlynn Zamileen Mohd Amin said she opposed her mother’s decision to tie the knot with her boyfriend due to the huge age difference between them.

News had surfaced recently that Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, 49, was going to marry Ahmad Iqbal in December.

Ahmad Iqbal is Vida’s former personal assistant.

“Deep down, I’m not convinced. Mama is already old, but her boyfriend Iqbal is only 27 years old.

“How is it possible for someone as young as Iqbal to have feelings for someone so much older?

“There must be a reason. Honestly, I disagree with Mama’s desire for another child. It’s already enough with me and Kacak.

“When it comes to relationships, she tends to fall in love blindly,” she told Melodi in an interview.

Cik B added in the interview that her mom only likes younger people. Cik B was surprised to see her mother dating someone way younger for real. — Picture via Ahmad Iqbal Zulkifli Instagram Account

She added that when she heard about Vida and Iqbal’s marriage, she assumed that it was merely a publicity stunt but as time went on, it became clear that they were dating.

“It makes no difference if Mama is dating someone her own age but I know that won’t happen because she likes younger men over older ones.”

Cik B also said that she and Ahmad Iqbal did not like each other, and often argued.

However, the Tolonglah rapper said that she would be happy for her mother if the news was true.

She also asked Vida to consider and evaluate the intentions of someone who approached her, regardless of whether the person actually loved her.