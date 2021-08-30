Pestle & Mortar’s nostalgia-inducing ‘Malaysia Month Collection’ spotlights shares experiences we can all relate to

From left: The M-SAT-1 Tee and Takde Signal Tee are just some shared experiences that Malaysians can relate to. — Picture courtesy of Pestle & Mortar Clothing

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — We often look to the past for a good dose of comfort when times get tough.

Homegrown streetwear brand Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC) has done just that through its latest capsule collection that is set to launch in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day.

The Malaysia Month Collection is the label’s most extensive capsule collection yet that combines all things Malaysian including legendary past events, food, sport and batik.

There is a strong ‘90s throwback vibe in the capsule collection notably in the Takde Signal Tee which captures all those frustrations of missing out on your favourite television shows when it’s about to rain.

There’s also the M-SAT-1 Tee that pays tribute to Malaysia’s communication satellite Measat-1 that was launched in 1996 that gave us reliable overseas phone calls and satellite television service.

Nothing quite like sports can bring people closer and PMC has dedicated a piece in the collection to Malaysian athletes from Pandelela Rinong, Datuk Nicol David to Datuk Azizulhasni Awang who take the form of video game characters. From left: Malaysia’s very own Woodstock Festival and our generous public holidays earn a spot in the capsule collection. — Picture courtesy of Pestle & Mortar Clothing

We’ve all heard of New York’s legendary Woodstock festival in 1969 but did you know Malaysia had a similar music festival in Cheras back in 1972 that was dubbed the ‘Malaysian Woodstock’?

The Kem Semangat Tee is reimagined as merchandise from the music festival that is still remembered decades later.

It wouldn’t be a Malaysian collection without food and the iconic char kuey teow gets spotlighted in the Leave It to the Best Tee while our tropical fruits are given an Andy Warhol twist in the Fruit Shirt and Shorts.

“As a brand with a vision to narrate the stories of Malaysians we take pride in, it made total sense for this capsule to be our biggest one to date,” says PMC founder Hugh Koh.

“The collection is not only dedicated towards Merdeka Day that marks our independence, but also pays homage to Malaysia Day that signifies the formation of our country with both East and West Malaysia.”

PMC has also collaborated with the award-winning deaf visual artist Lim Anuar through HSBC’s We Can Do Initiative that supports Malaysians in need. It wouldn’t be a Malaysian collection without food and in this case, it’s char kuey teow served up with side of Causeway rivalry. — Picture courtesy of Pestle & Mortar Clothing

The bank commissioned Lim to design a unity-themed batik artwork while PMC helped to digitalise the designs into Merdeka-edition apparel.

Born deaf, Lim began painting as a hobby and to express himself before turning it into a full-fledged career.

He then became an art producer at ARTDeaf, a studio and organisation featuring deaf artisans where he would create visual arts and illustrations for art exhibitions.

When the pandemic struck, Lim found it hard to sell his artworks as art-buying took a backseat for many in times of economic uncertainty.

HSBC Bank Malaysia chief executive officer Stuart Milne said the bank wanted to create relevant opportunities to enable individuals like Lim to thrive and gain financial freedom especially during challenging times.

One of the ways was to repackage Lim’s artwork for a wider audience. All proceeds from the PMC x Lim Anuar collection will be channelled to Lim to contribute to the deaf artist’s livelihood. — Picture courtesy of Pestle & Mortar Clothing

“We recognise that there are many talented Malaysians out there and what’s hindering them from achieving success is the lack of prospects or platform.

“This special Merdeka project, with support from PMC, will not only build much needed exposure for him but also reintroduce modern batik wear for Malaysians,” said Milne.

There are three special pieces – a bowling shirt, a tee and a pair of shorts – that proudly celebrates Malaysian heritage through Lim’s unique wayang kulit and batik-inspired illustrations.

“It was genius because that meant that people that don’t typically buy art would still be exposed to my work,” Lim said.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and happy to be able to share my love for batik with younger Malaysians.”

All proceeds generated from the sales of the PMC by Lim Anuar range will be channelled back to Lim to contribute to his livelihood.

PMC’s Malaysia Month Collection will be available for purchase on August 31, 12pm at pestlemortarclothing.com.