Adult subscription site OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit material

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Adult subscription site OnlyFans will ban creators from posting sexually explicit materials on its website from October.

Bloomberg quoted a statement from the company, saying that sex workers, who use the site to sell explicit content, would still be allowed to put up nude photos and videos, provided they are consistent with OnlyFans’ policy.

The popularity of OnlyFans, which boasts 130 million users, exploded during the pandemic as sex workers, musicians and online influencers used it to charge fans for exclusive access to photos, videos and other material.

That popularity also brought with it additional scrutiny, and OnlyFans is positioning itself more as a forum for musicians, fitness instructors and chefs than sex workers.

While many of its most-popular creators post videos of themselves engaging in sexual behavior, several mainstream celebrities like Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Tyga have also set up accounts on the platform.

Defending the move, the company said the changes are needed due to mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers.

OnlyFans, according to Bloomberg, is trying to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than US$1 billion (RM4.24 billion).

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said.

The company has been praised for giving sex workers a safer place to do their jobs although sex work still has a stigma.

The company chalked up more than US$2 billion in sales last year and is on pace to generate more than double that this year.

OnlyFans said it will provide more guidance on its new policy soon.