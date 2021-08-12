Did stay-at-home measures change how babies slept?

Sleep times over the 2020 year for infants increased on average by slightly over 40 minutes. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 12 ― In the year 2020, infants slept an average of 40 minutes longer than in 2019, according to a US study.

Was babies' sleep affected by the pandemic and the accompanying changes in daily living? Infants slept an average of 40 minutes more compared to 2019. Meanwhile parents reported experiencing less daytime sleepiness in 2020. The results were published in Sleep Medicine via Sciencedirect.

Researchers followed 1,518 US infants aged 1 to 18 months. They compared the results with data collected during 2019. Parents completed a questionnaire about their child's sleep and screen time. They also answered questions about their own sleep quality, daytime sleepiness, and depression levels. The data were supplemented by an auto-video-somnography device. This is a piece of equipment installed above the child's crib that can record the infant's movements.

Parental depression on the rise

The results? Mixed results were seen on the parental side. While they reported less symptoms of daytime sleepiness than in 2019, the symptoms of depression were higher. Researchers linked this parental depression to the restricted living conditions implemented in response to the covid-19. The data was collected through a questionnaire filled out by the parents.

In the year 2020, babies slept an average of 40 minutes more per night compared to 2019 according to the data collected by auto-video-somnography. The researchers noted “earlier sleep timing, and increased parent-reported sleep-onset latency and nocturnal wakefulness.”

Screen time still too high

Screen time for slightly older infants increased by just over 18 minutes per day, the study reports. The scientists recorded a daily average of 50.6 minutes for infants aged 13-18 months, 30.5 minutes for those aged 7-12 months and 23 minutes for the youngest, 1-6 months. Too much exposure, the researchers highlight, particularly as experts recommend not exposing children to screens before the age of 2. ― ETX Studio