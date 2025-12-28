KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of men armed with machetes in Lukut, Port Dickson, last night.

A 17-second video recorded by a member of the public shows the suspects damaging a Honda Accord with the weapons before chasing the victim as he exited the vehicle.

The man was then slashed and later taken to hospital by emergency personnel who arrived at the scene.

Port Dickson district police chief Superintendent Maslan Udin confirmed the incident to Kosmo! Online and said investigations are ongoing.

The attack comes amid wider concerns about serious assaults and suspected gang-related violence in the state.

Earlier this month, a drive-by shooting near Seremban towards the Port Dickson toll plaza left one man dead and another hospitalised in what police believe was a gang feud, with preliminary inquiries linking the attack to an earlier slashing incident at a supermarket in April.

The case followed a separate fatal shooting at a restaurant in Seremban on November 19, where a man was shot dead while dining at a restaurant in Nusari Biz Sendayan, Seremban.