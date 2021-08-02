Adorable Golden Retriever thinks it’s a horse, copies Olympic dressage on TV

Willow the Golden Retriever had the best time watching the equestrian on TV. — Scree Ca;kre from TikTok/@willowthepillow20

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — It appears not only humans are enjoying the sporting highs and lows of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

An adorable Golden Retriever in the UK became an internet star by unleashing its inner equestrienne while watching the dressage event on television.

Willow the dog was so invested in the sport to the point it couldn’t help but copy the movement of the competing horses trotting around the arena by lifting her paw much to her owner and social media’s delight.

Dressage in equestrian is notorious for being technically intense and is often described as the pinnacle of horse training.

The pooch’s enthusiasm for dressage was captured in a TikTok clip with the caption, “10/10 for Olympic participation”.

The amusing video garnered over 200,000 views in less than 24 hours according to the Daily Mirror and has been watched nearly 500,000 times at the time of writing.

It also received more than 39,000 likes.

But according to TikTok users, Willow isn’t the only canine who found dressage entertaining.

“Is this a Golden thing? It’s the only event mine has taken any interest in,” said one user.

“Our dog did the exact same thing. I was so surprised,” a second user said.

Other dog owners begged to differ, saying that some dogs weren’t fond of equines but would gladly watch any sport that featured a ball.

“My lurcher Daisy is terrified of horses but loves all of the events in the Olympics that involve a ball,” a pet owner chimed in.

The recent equestrian event which Willow was watching saw team Great Britain take home a bronze medal and it was also dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin’s fifth Olympic medal.