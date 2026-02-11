IPOH, Feb 11 — A man died after he was believed to have fallen at the edge of his fish pond while casting a net at Batu 20, Kampung Sungai Nangka Jelai near Batu Kurau last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.02 pm, involving a man in his 40s.

Firefighters from the Batu Kurau Fire and Rescue Station arrived 16 minutes later and found the victim lying unconscious at the pond’s edge.

Medical personnel later confirmed the man had died at the scene.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action; The operation ended at 9.38 pm. — Bernama