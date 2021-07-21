Malaysian artist sells almost 200 pieces of his bad art online in less than a week after going viral

Adib has sold almost 200 of his sketches in less than a week. — Photo via Twitter/ Adib Adfzal

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A Malaysian man selling portraits of people deliberately drawn badly has sold almost 200 units in less than a week.

Adib Afdzal got the idea for his unique business just a day before he became a seller on online shopping platform, Shopee.

“A day before I started selling on Shopee, I came across this seller who was selling motivational quotes.

“I was editing a poster at that time for my company using photoshop and I thought to myself, why not just sell my art on Shopee.”

Initially there was no response, but he began receiving orders after one of his works went viral on TikTok.

Amongst his earlier uploads also includes drawings of famous people such as celebrity Neelofa and local badminton athlete, Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Using only Photoshop and a mouse to draw, Adib charges only 50 sen for a black and white sketch and 80 sen for a coloured version.

Customers need only send him a photo they want to be sketched.

“As of today, almost 200 units have been sold and I’ve garnered over RM100 in sales, all starting from that 50 sen.

“I was shocked at first and touched that there are those who complimented and appreciated my drawings.

“I’m also grateful to be able to cheer those who are feeling down because of the Movement Control Order,” he said, saying he would take new commissions from 6pm onwards daily.

On Shopee’s product rating section, it’s clear that Adib’s art has managed to bring joy to many.

“Haha, I was actually having a really bad day today, so I ordered this beautiful masterpiece. You know what, my face is even prettier in the drawings,” commented a Shopee user.

“I’m entertained guys, even though I’m sad not to be able to go back to my hometown. He even draws during Hari Raya,” commented another Shopee user.