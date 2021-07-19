Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Durian seller goes viral for RM500 fruit ‘that never touched the ground’, gets offer from Minister (VIDEO)

Monday, 19 Jul 2021 01:23 PM MYT

BY ANNE GRACE SAVITHA

Wan Mahussin showing the durian that smashed his car's windscreen yesterday. — Picture via Wan Mahussin Wan Zain
Wan Mahussin showing the durian that smashed his car's windscreen yesterday. — Picture via Wan Mahussin Wan Zain

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — A durian seller went viral last weekend after humorously promoting his RM500 durian, exorbitantly priced because ‘it never touched the ground’.

The video shared by Wan Mahussin Wan Zain, took a twist when he said the fruit never touched the ground, because it had fallen on his car, smashing his rear windscreen.

 

;

 

It was worth a good laugh, but Wan Mahussin had a surprise when he got an offer to buy the durian from Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Wan Mahussin said that he received a phone call from an unknown number last night.

“I couldn’t believe that it was the Human Resources Minister calling, and he said that he wanted to buy that durian.

“But I told him that it was not possible as I had eaten the durian.

“But he still wanted me to have the money to fix my windscreen and to compensate for my loss.

“Honestly, I’m just so grateful because initially, I felt down thinking of how much I have to pay to fix my smashed windscreen,” he said.

Wan Mahussin who hails from Shah Alam added that although a net was prepared to catch durians around his home, one missed the net and unfortunately landed on his car.

Related Articles

In Life