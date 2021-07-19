Durian seller goes viral for RM500 fruit ‘that never touched the ground’, gets offer from Minister (VIDEO)

Wan Mahussin showing the durian that smashed his car's windscreen yesterday. — Picture via Wan Mahussin Wan Zain

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — A durian seller went viral last weekend after humorously promoting his RM500 durian, exorbitantly priced because ‘it never touched the ground’.

The video shared by Wan Mahussin Wan Zain, took a twist when he said the fruit never touched the ground, because it had fallen on his car, smashing his rear windscreen.

Mahal siot durian kampung dia jual rm500 sebijik. Alasan dia sebab tak jatuh tanah je. Gilo pic.twitter.com/fdws0nYZlC — Fad Manaf (@fadmnf) July 18, 2021

It was worth a good laugh, but Wan Mahussin had a surprise when he got an offer to buy the durian from Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Wan Mahussin said that he received a phone call from an unknown number last night.

“I couldn’t believe that it was the Human Resources Minister calling, and he said that he wanted to buy that durian.

“But I told him that it was not possible as I had eaten the durian.

“But he still wanted me to have the money to fix my windscreen and to compensate for my loss.

“Honestly, I’m just so grateful because initially, I felt down thinking of how much I have to pay to fix my smashed windscreen,” he said.

Wan Mahussin who hails from Shah Alam added that although a net was prepared to catch durians around his home, one missed the net and unfortunately landed on his car.