Muar Sikh temple prepares vegetarian food for anyone in need amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Volunteers cooking vegetarian meals to be served to anyone in need. — Picture courtesy of Baldev Singh

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — A Sikh temple in Muar, Johor has opened its doors to cook for the needy during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting last Friday, members of the gurdwara have been taking turns to cook vegetarian meals for breakfast and serve them outside the gurdwara for anyone who needed food.

Served daily, the meals can be collected from 8am till 10am.

Its vice president Datuk Baldev Singh Randhawa told Malay Mail that a total of 300 food packets have been given to anyone irrespective of race and religion.

“We are fortunate to have individuals from the temple and members of the public donate to this good cause where we get to feed the hungry.

“Since we have our own cooking facilities, why not utilise our own kitchen to cook for the community?”

Baldev said that so far, there hasn’t been any food wastage recorded as all the packet meals were distributed to families and various individuals.

He added that there was no restriction as to how many food packets one could take as some individuals might take extra food for their families at home.

Anyone can collect food at the gurdwara provided they scan their MySejahtera application first. — Picture courtesy of Baldev Singh

“Our volunteers who cook in the gurdwara also follow strict standard operating procedures where masks are worn, and temperature checks are conducted for anyone who collects food.

“Scanning MySejahtera application is also a must for all food recipients,” he said.

Baldev added that feeding the hungry was important as there were many who did not have enough to eat due to financial constraints caused by the multiple lockdowns.

Last year during the first government movement control order, the gurdwara distributed food aid and essential items to poor families.