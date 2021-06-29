Two dogs in Taiwan accompany elderly owner to Covid-19 vaccination centre win over social media

Two dogs in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, accompanied their elderly owner to a Covid-19 vaccination centre. — Picture via Facebook/ bravo.Kaohsiung

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — A pair of dogs became darlings of social media users for accompanying their elderly owner to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Taiwan.

The touching photos, uploaded by bravo.Kaohsiung on its Facebook page, were taken at Nanzih Senior High School in Kaohsiung recently.

In the caption, the administrator wrote that ‘Blackie’ and its female companion had accompanied their owner, identified only by his surname Lim, to the vaccination centre.

“Blackie, a male three and a half-year-old dog, and its female friend had followed Grandfather Lim closely.

“Seeing them following Grandfather Lim, volunteers at the vaccination centre decided to allow the two dogs to enter the centre.”

While ‘Grandfather Lim’ was waiting for his turn to be vaccinated, the two dogs sat close by with him.

The post had since received 14,000 reactions and had been shared 2,400 times.