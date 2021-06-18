Unhappy with customer service, angry woman in HK Apple store smashes iPhones, MacBooks

The enraged customer took her anger out on the various devices displayed in the store. — HK01 screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A woman who was not happy with the customer service at an Apple store in Hong Kong let out her frustration by smashing display units of iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

Apple Daily reported that police were alerted to the incident that took place at the Apple store in Kwun Tong’s APM mall around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

In a clip posted by Hong Kong-based online news portal HK01, the dissatisfied customer who was wearing a baseball cap and a coral hoodie began walking around the store and tossing the various devices on the ground as the security alarm blared in the background.

She can also be seen hurling the products across the store and at one point started stomping on the devices that fell on the floor.

Staff members watched helplessly as the woman continued on her warpath, leaving many of the items dangling by their cords.

An Apple employee’s attempts to stop her failed when the enraged customer yelled back “don’t touch me”.

The woman was said to be unhappy with a worker’s attitude at the store which triggered the outburst, local media reported.

Police have since arrested the female customer on suspected charges of criminal damage and common assault.

A 48-year-old female employee at the store suffered head injuries and was taken to the United Christian Hospital for treatment.