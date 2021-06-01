Tokyo Olympics organiser to give out condoms as souvenirs to athletes

This year's Tokyo Olympics will see over 150,000 condoms being given away to athletes as souvenirs. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― This year's Tokyo Olympics will see more than 150,000 condoms given out to athletes as souvenirs of their time in Japan.

However, the organiser is not encouraging the athletes to use it at the games village but to bring it back to their own countries.

Quoting the games organiser, Tokyo-based news site SoraNews24 reported that they wanted to raise awareness about sexually-transmitted diseases.

In other words, the Olympic condoms are meant to be souvenirs from the competitors’ time in Japan, which they will enjoy using once they are back home.

The organising committee is said to be examining the specific distribution process, implying that perhaps they won’t be given out until after the Games are done and athletes are leaving the village.

It has been a tradition since the 1988 Seoul Olympics that athletes staying in the Olympic Village be provided with condoms.

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on July 23 with no spectators from overseas at its venues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.