Kazakhstan bodybuilder open to relationships with humans provided they like his dolls

Kazakhstan bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko is open to the idea of having a relationship with a human if they also like his dolls. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Kazakhstan bodybuilder who married his sex dolls is open to the idea of having a relationship with a human — if they also like his dolls.

Daily Star reported Yuri Tolochko as revealing that he had been in a long-term relationship with another person before embarking on relationships with dolls.

“I was in a real relationship in the past, about seven years.

"It’s interesting and important for me, and in the future maybe I will have a real person, but it’s important that she or he likes my dolls too," he told The Dating Show on FUBAR Radio.

During the show, Tolochko, who identifies himself as a pansexual, also introduced listeners to his wives Luna and Lola and said he was planning to introduce a male doll into his relationship.

Tolochko married his first sex doll wife Margo in November 2020 but split after he cheated on her with Lola, the top part being a woman, and the bottom a chicken.

It was previously reported that Margo was sent away for repair as she sustained damages before Christmas, leaving Tolochko to spend the festive period alone.